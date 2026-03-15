Weather Alert: High Winds

High Wind Warning until 7PM this includes the I-25 corridor, Eastern Plains, and portions of the High Country. We will have sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gust up to 65 mph possible.

Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the High Country until 3PM due to moderate to heavy snow and gust up to 70 mph possible.

The San Luis Valley is under a Red Flag Warning from 11AM to 8PM due to dry and breezy conditions, gust up to 55 mph is possible.

Isolated snow chances will continue through the mid morning then we will dry out for a little bit before isolated snow chances make a return for the afternoon to early night time. We will continue to have windy conditions into the evening. Due to the strong winds and highs in the 30s to 40s for Southern Colorado it will feel blustery outside so make sure to layer up!

Tonight we will dry out with our skies becoming mostly clear. It will be chilly with our lows in the single digits to teens for Southern Colorado.

Monday, temperatures will increase 50s for Southern Colorado with sunny skies.

A High Pressure system will begin to move into the southwest allowing for highs Tuesday to increase into 70s for Southern Colorado.

By the middle of the work week the High Pressure will park in the southwest this will cause temperatures to increase into the 80s to 90s with sunny skies. We will continue with this weather for the remainder of the work week and into the start of the weekend. Fire Weather will become a concern again.