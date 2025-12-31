Multiple ejected from car, hospitalized after yet another crash on Powers Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Multiple people are in the hospital after being ejected from their vehicle in yet another crash on Powers Boulevard last night.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 30, they received multiple reports of a crash at the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a crash involving three vehicles that had left multiple people injured. At this time, the department has not confirmed the exact number of people who were hurt in the crash or the extent of their injuries, but says the injured parties were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated.

CSPD says an early investigation into the crash revealed a vehicle traveling northbound on Powers turned left in front of a truck heading southbound. The vehicles collided, and multiple occupants of the northbound vehicle were thrown from the car.

This latest crash comes after KRDO13's extensive coverage of safety concerns on Powers Boulevard following three separate car crashes over the weekend, including one deadly collision.

Since our report, we received a response from CSPD about the community's safety concerns regarding Powers Boulevard.

"Powers Blvd is always a sort of concern for the department, as it is one of the busiest roads in the city. However, I would not say the level of concern has changed given the recent events," a CSPD spokesperson wrote. "We always encourage people to slow down, drive the posted speed/what is appropriate for the weather conditions, and to pay attention, especially on a road like Powers where there is a lot of stop-and-start traffic."

The investigation into Tuesday night's crash remains active, CSPD said.

