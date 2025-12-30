Skip to Content
Powers Boulevard crash claims life of Colorado Springs woman; family seeks support

today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:29 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A community is mourning the loss of a woman after a tragic crash on Powers Boulevard earlier this week.

According to Colorado Springs Police, a driver lost control of their vehicle, jumped the median, and collided head-on with a sedan. One person was transported to the hospital, and another— described by friends and loved ones as a wife, mother, grandmother, friend and teammate— was killed in the crash.

We are planning to speak with the victim’s parents to hear more about her life, legacy and the impact she had on those around her. More details will be posted as they become available.

Samantha Hildebrandt

