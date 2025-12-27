One person sent to hospital after rollover accident on Powers Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a traffic accident on southbound Powers Boulevard south of Platte Avenue. CSFD says SB Powers is down to one lane.

CSFD said one person was extricated from the car after being trapped. That person is being taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement asks the community to continue to avoid the area and to slow down and move over for emergency crews.

CSFD responded to the incident alongside the Cimmaron Hills Fore Department (CHFD). CHFD says this was a rollover accident.

This crash is separate from the rollover incident reported earlier in the afternoon.

