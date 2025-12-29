Security guard hospitalized after being beaten with a bat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On December 27, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a possible burglary in progress, where officers say a caller reported that weapons were involved.

When they arrived, officers say they found a security guard, Christopher Clark, who attempted to stop people from entering the condemned building, an apartment complex with fire damage. They say the security guard was there to ensure that the building stayed unoccupied.

Police records obtained by KRDO13 state that Christopher Clark was hit on the back of the head and then struck in the neck with a bat while he confronted the intruders.

Now, Clark is in the hospital on a long road to recovery, his wife tells us.

KRDO13's Marina Garcia will be speaking with the security guard about the attack.

We will have more on this at 10

