Man climbing incline every day to fundraise for autism school

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Manitou Incline regular has decided to turn his passion into philanthropy by using his climbs to raise money for the Kishami Academy Autism School.

We first introduced you to Gary Martinez last year, when he shoveled every step of the Manitou Incline after a snowstorm.

Last week, Martinez started his commitment to climb the steps every day for 365 days straight, no matter the conditions. He said he hopes people and local businesses will follow his journey and choose to sponsor his cause to help the Kishami Academy.

