Cellphone battery catches fire, destroys family home

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) - A fire that consumed a family's home over the weekend was likely caused by a cellphone left on a charger, according to fire officials.

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a fully involved mobile home fire in Lakewood on Saturday afternoon. Units worked quickly to get the fire under control, but the home had already been destroyed by the flames.

The family was able to get out in time, and there were no injuries.

Fire officials now say a cell phone battery is the suspected cause of the fire. They believe a lithium-ion battery in the phone overheated and ignited the combustible items around it, causing the fire to quickly spread throughout the structure.

This is the second house fire attributed to charging lithium-ion batteries in Lakewood this month.

Now, West Metro Fire is issuing yet another safety warning for lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries are found in everyday devices, including laptops, cell phones, toothbrushes, vapes, and electric bikes.

Some safety tips:

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use. Don’t overcharge the battery by leaving it on the charger overnight.

Always use the charger that came with the device.

Don’t charge or store your devices in an exit path in case of an emergency, like near your front or back door.

Stay alert for warning signs - like physical damage, swelling, hissing, or odd smells.

Properly dispose of old batteries by recycling and don’t throw them in the trash.

Pueblo Fire Department echoed West Metro, sharing the following safety tips sheet:

