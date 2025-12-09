Fire crews sharing safety tips after lithium-ion battery sparks fire in Lakewood apartment

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) – West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) is urging residents to be careful with their lithium-ion battery-powered devices after a failure sparked an apartment fire Sunday night in Lakewood, leaving one family displaced.

According to the department, the fire started on the night of Dec. 7, at an apartment building near 12th Avenue and Yarrow Street in Lakewood. WMFR says the involved lithium-ion battery was plugged into a charger when it went into "thermal runaway," rapidly overheating and igniting nearby items.

Courtesy: WMFR

When fire crews arrived at the scene, smoke was already billowing out of a second-story unit. Firefighters located the fire on the kitchen counter and quickly knocked it down – but not before it could cause approximately $50,000 in damage to the complex and displace a family.

Courtesy: WMFR

Courtesy: WMFR

The district is now warning residents of the dangers of lithium-ion batteries and providing tips on their safe use.

"Lithium-ion batteries are in so many devices we use every day- from laptops to cell phones, to toothbrushes - and in this case - a cordless drill," WMFR said.

Safety tips:

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use.

Don’t overcharge the battery by leaving it on the charger overnight.

Always use the charger that came with the device.

Don’t charge or store your devices in an exit path in case of an emergency- like near your front or back door.

Stay alert for warning signs- like physical damage, swelling, hissing or odd smells.

Properly dispose of old batteries by recycling - don’t throw them in the trash.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.