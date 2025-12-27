Some of the nation’s lowest gas prices in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - People are filling up their tanks and with such low prices, why wouldn't you?

Colorado Springs is seeing very low gas prices, and locals tell KRDO13 they can extend their money further for other essentials.

"I'm really shocked. Every time I drive, I'm like, wow, it's even lower," says a local.

Looking at the chart from GasBuddy, gas prices in Colorado Springs, compared to the U.S.A. average, is about 60 cents cheaper, over the past three months.

At Murphy on East Woodmen Road and Rangewood Drive, Unleaded gas is only $1.79, one of the lowest in the city, and locals are relieved.

"This has been helping $25, 30 bucks. It's been putting more chicken on my table. It's a huge difference," says a local.

Prices vary from gas station to gas station, but you can find most prices under $2.

While on the road, you can always check out our GasTracker here to stay updated.

