Rollover crash closes Constitution Avenue at Powers Boulevard intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says southbound Powers Boulevard, as well as both eastbound and westbound Constitution Avenue, are closed at the intersection for a rollover traffic collision. The department is urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Police say traffic is being diverted at S. Carefree Circle.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) is also responding to the reported accident, which is blocking traffic.

For the latest traffic conditions in the area, click here.

KRDO13 has a crew on the way and may update this article.

Mackenzie Stafford

