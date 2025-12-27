Man punches police officer in the head, tries to rejoin street fight, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a man squared up and punched a police officer in the head before trying to rejoin an ongoing street fight.

Early Saturday morning, CSPD said its officers saw three or four men fighting on N Tejon st. The department said officers told them to stop. Instead, CSPD said one of the men, "looked directly at an officer, took a fighting stance and punched him in the head."

CSPD said the man then tried to return to the original fight. Instead, he was tased and arrested.

CSPD said the officer had minor injuries but returned to duty. The suspect went to the hospital for minor injuries before police booked him into the El Paso County Jail.