No snow, no sales: Local ski shops feel the heat in a low snowpack year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado is experiencing one of the weakest snowpack levels on record for this time of year, and that slow start is being felt here in Colorado Springs. On Friday, December 26, the snowpack statewide was 54% of the median.

USDA

Our meteorologists say you can see in the photo above that we are in the 50% range, which is low. We want to be at least in the 100% to 125% range for a decent amount of water where we won't flood, and drought is avoidable.

December is usually a busy time of the year for ski shops, but this season, sales are lagging. One local shop tells KRDO13 that Friday was the busiest day they've had all year.

At The Ski Shop, the doors are open, but the people just don't have a need for snow gear, which is usually a hot commodity at this time of the year. Unfortunately, the only thing hot right now is the weather.

This time last year is drastically different, and locals are feeling it. Walking around in t-shirts and shorts, customers tell KRDO13 it's strange to be getting ski and snowboard rentals in 60-degree weather.

Store owners say some years, snowboards and skis are flying off the shelves, but with some of the warmest temperatures on record this year, they say shops are feeling the brunt of it.

The Ski Shop in Colorado Springs says sales have been noticeably slower, and no snowfall is delaying gear purchases.

"I am definitely concerned, yeah. I've got a lot of inventory. I've had a lot of ski season, but the inventory can drag me down if I don't pay enough attention to that," explained The Ski Shop owner, Rick Uhl.

Though one skier tells KRDO13 this won't deter him and his family from their long-awaited trip.

"We planned this trip for a long time, and we expected a little bit more snow, but we think we'll have fun in the mountains with what we have," shared a shopper.

Many people tell KRDO13 the fake snow will have to do until we see those colder temperatures, which will hopefully be here this weekend.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.