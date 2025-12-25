Skip to Content
Tracking the hottest Christmas on record

Published 7:02 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that Santa brought us some record warmth across Southern Colorado for Christmas Day.

Thursday, Colorado Springs reached a high of 71 degrees Fahrenheit. The previous record on December 25 was 67 degrees Fahrenheit in 1955.

In Pueblo, a high of 75 degrees Fahrenheit was reached on December 25. That beat the previous record of 72 degrees Fahrenheit set in 1971 by three degrees.

Alamosa also broke a record on Thursday, hitting a high of 61 degrees Fahrenheit. The record prior was 60 degrees Fahrenheit, set in 1942.

The NWS expects above normal temperatures to continue for Friday and Saturday, before it gets colder on Sunday with a chance of snow for some.

MORE DETAILS: Tracking above normal temperatures to finish out the week

