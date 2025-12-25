Tracking above normal temperatures to finish out the week

Tonight we will continue with the mild temperatures. Lows will be in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s. Our skies will continue to be dry and mostly clear.

Friday we will continue with the above normal temperatures. Highs will continue to be in the 60s to 70s along the Front Range and East with the High Country continuing to have highs in the 40s to 50s. Dry skies will continue for Southern Colorado but the mountains have a chance for snow.

The above normal temperatures will continue for the start of the weekend with highs ranging from the 50s to low 70s across Southern Colorado. The mountains will continue to have snow chances. Late Saturday night to early Sunday morning we can see that snow make its way across the I-25 corridor.

Snow will continue into the morning hours of Sunday and come to an end by the afternoon. We are not looking at much snow along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. As of now we are tracking anywhere from a trace to two inches of snow. The far southern portion of the I-25 corridor could potentially see a little more. We will continue to track that system for you as it closer.

The front that is bringing the snow will also bring the cold Sunday. Our highs will be in the 30s to low 40s.

Heading into the start of the final week of the year, we will dry out and temperatures will increase slightly. Highs will be in the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado. They will continue to increase into the 40s to 50s Tuesday and continue for New Year's Eve!