Copper’s increase in value is fueling illegal harvesting by thieves

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Have you recently had a phone or internet outage? Viewers called us asking about it, and we found it's thanks to copper wire thefts.

This comes as a result of copper increasing in value, and experts say it's fueling the crimes.

Now, copper wire thieves are targeting CenturyLink lines across Colorado Springs knocking out service for more than 500 customers, according to the service provider.

They say thieves are leaving behind frayed wires and illegally harvesting all the copper from utility poles and junction boxes, causing repeated outages.

According to CenturyLink, there have been 16 confirmed thefts in just the last seven to eight weeks and the most recent was on Tuesday, December 23.

"The vandalism is just out of control. And yeah, it's frustrating. It makes me angry. It really concerns me for the older neighbors the most," says a CenturyLink customer, Gigi.

Gigi tells us that no communication means no medical help, which can put her neighbors in a dangerous position.

"I have a neighbor who I think is close to 90, and she called me frantically because she does have a cell phone, and she said that her landline was out, and therefore her medical alert around her neck would no longer work," says Gigi.

The service provider tells us the increase in copper value means thieves are looking beyond your home.

CenturyLink states:

“Copper theft is endangering public safety in Colorado by disrupting 911 services, as well as telephone service for fire stations, hospitals, businesses, and residents. This crime threatens critical infrastructure and is unfortunately a growing issue.

CenturyLink is deploying covert surveillance and GPS alarms in high-risk areas to deter and identify criminal activity. We have also increased security around key facilities and working closely with law enforcement and local officials to combat copper theft. Additionally, our public policy team has been working closely with state legislators to get a bill passed that would address the issue.

We urge the public to report suspicious activity—especially unmarked trucks or impersonators near telephone boxes, poles, or pedestals—to law enforcement. Public awareness and timely reporting can prevent service disruptions and protect lives.”

CenturyLink urges you to report anyone climbing utility poles, especially if they are not in proper uniforms, and to watch for people setting up traffic cones around areas where there is no obvious maintenance work.

CenturyLink says they are working with the police to stop this ongoing issue.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.