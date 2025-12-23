Skip to Content
Santa “contracting” Monument police and fire departments to deliver toys on Tuesday

By
Updated
today at 6:00 AM
Published 5:36 AM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Rather than Rudolph, glowing police cruisers and firetrucks will lead Santa with their lights so bright through Monument Tuesday night for the annual "Santa on Patrol."

It's like a parade, but instead of throwing out beads or candy, the officers are helping Santa deliver toys to children who need them in the Tri-Lakes area.

The local police and fire departments partnered with Toys for Tots to collect toys for Santa starting in October. The decorated caravan ships off at 4 p.m.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

