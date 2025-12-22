Judge to rule on Hallford plea agreement in Return to Nature case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A judge will rule on whether to accept plea deals offered for Jon and Carie Hallford on Monday afternoon.

The couple ran the now-infamous Return to Nature funeral home, where they were accused of leaving close to 200 bodies to stack up and decompose, reportedly giving families fake cremains.

On Monday, a judge will decide if a new sentencing deal on the table is adequate for their crimes.

Back in August, a judge rejected Jon Hallford's initial plea agreement on the state charges, siding with some victims who said the 20-year deal was not enough time.

Jon Hallford's new guilty plea stipulates a prison sentence of somewhere between 30 and 50 years. Carrie's sentence would range from 25 to 35 years.

On Monday, family members of the victims gathered outside the courthouse prior to the hearing.

If the judge accepts these new deals, Jon's official prison sentence will be determined in February, and Carie's in April.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.