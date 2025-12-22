Investigation reveals Colorado state senator was legally drunk at time of car crash that killed her

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – An investigation into the crash that killed Colorado State Sen. Faith Winter the evening before Thanksgiving has determined she was at fault, authorities in Arapahoe County announced Friday.

Winter was killed in a crash on I-25 near Centennial on Nov. 26.

According to an autopsy report obtained by our Denver news partners, 9NEWS, Winter had a blood alcohol concentration of 185 mg/dl at the time of the crash – over twice the legal limit of 80 mg/dl.

Winter had publicly struggled with alcohol abuse for years. Last year, Winter stepped away from her legislative duties to receive treatment at a rehab facility after she made an appearance Northglenn city council meeting while intoxicated.

On Nov. 26, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office initially reported a five-vehicle crash on I-25 had injured three people; however, a further investigation determined there were actually two separate crashes that night.

The first crash at 6:05 p.m. involved a Honda Civic traveling northbound on I-25, which collided with a Hyundai Tucson and a Toyota Highlander.

The sheriff's office said immediately after that collision, a Ford F-350 flatbed truck stopped in the left lane and was rear-ended by a Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Winter was the sole occupant of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found that the Ford F-350 did not have visible rear taillights at the time of the crash, but had still been driving with "due regard," and Winter was found to be at fault for the second crash.

The sheriff's office said after a thorough review of evidence alongside the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, it was decided that no criminal charges would be filed in the crash involving Winter.

Winter, a Democrat who represented Broomfield, was entering her 12th and final year at the Capitol at the time of her death. She was 45.

