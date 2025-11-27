State Senator, Faith Winter, killed in crash

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Senator Faith Winter was killed in a crash on I-25 near Centennial the night of November 26, 2025, just one day before Thanksgiving.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, alongside several Colorado Senate Democrats, confirmed that Winter lost her life in the crash in Arapahoe County, which closed the northbound lanes for several hours in the aftermath.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the crash shut those lanes down at the Dry Creek (196) exit. It remains unclear what caused the crash.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued the following statement in the wake of Winter's death:

“Our state is shaken by the loss of Senator Faith Winter, and I send my deepest condolences to her children, loved ones, friends, and colleagues across our state. Faith was a fierce advocate for hardworking Coloradans, women, and families, and our climate. I've known Faith for nearly twenty years, first as an organizer for environmental causes and then expanding women's representation and leadership, and finally, as a state senator. I have had the honor of working with her on many issues to improve the lives of every person and family in our great state, and tackling climate change. I am deeply saddened for her family, her friends and colleagues, and her community. Faith’s work and advocacy made Colorado a better state.” - Colorado Governor Jared Polis

Governor Polis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of her memorial to honor State Senator Faith Winter's Passing. Governor Polis' office says a follow-up announcement will be sent when the date for that memorial is set.