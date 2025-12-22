City says food pantry is violating bear management codes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tonight, a small community foodbank is facing pushback from the city of Colorado Springs. The Neighbor's Pantry is facing citations and potential closure because the city said it can't operate in the bear management area.

When asked about the code violations, a spokesperson for Colorado Springs said,

"The City of Colorado Springs supports community efforts to help neighbors in need, while also having a responsibility to protect public safety, wildlife, and residents. In this case, the property is located within the City’s Bear Management Area, which was established due to frequent and dangerous encounters between bears and unsecured food sources.

Under City Code, food and other attractants stored outdoors in the Bear Management Area must be secured in bear-resistant containers or structures. Unsecured food, regardless of intent, can attract bears into residential neighborhoods, increasing the risk of property damage, human injury, and the eventual harm or euthanasia of wildlife. These requirements are in place to protect residents, visitors, and wildlife alike.

Neighborhood Services responds to reported concerns by evaluating conditions against the City Code and educating property owners on compliance. The citation issued in this situation was based on the presence of unsecured attractants, consistent with the requirements of the Bear Management Area regulations. At the same time, the City recognizes the importance of understanding the broader context of community-based food assistance efforts. A staff member from the City’s Housing and Homelessness Response team will be reaching out to the resident to learn more about the food pantry and to explore appropriate, safe options that align with City regulations while supporting community needs.

More information about the Bear Management Area and why securing food is critical in bear-active areas is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/Bears."