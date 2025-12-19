Skip to Content
Pedestrian killed in crash at Voyager Parkway and Cypress Semi Drive

today at 6:27 PM
Published 6:02 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that a pedestrian was killed in a crash around 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of Voyager Parkway and Cypress Semi Drive on Dec. 19.

Police tell KRDO13 that the pedestrian's age is unknown at this time.

CSPD says Voyager is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Details at this time are limited. This article may be updated.

Abby Smith

