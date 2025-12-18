Skip to Content
Victim identified from homicide investigation in the 1600 block of Lorraine Street

Colorado Springs Police Department
Published 5:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim from the homicide investigation on the 1600 block of Lorraine Street as 42-year-old Jessica Keller.

According to police, this was the 30th homicide in 2025 in Colorado Springs.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

