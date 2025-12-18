Victim identified from homicide investigation in the 1600 block of Lorraine Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim from the homicide investigation on the 1600 block of Lorraine Street as 42-year-old Jessica Keller.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Colorado Springs Police Department investigating death off Lorraine Street

According to police, this was the 30th homicide in 2025 in Colorado Springs.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

