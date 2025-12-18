Skip to Content
Suspect arrested in connection with burglary caught on camera

CSPD/ Wes Jones
By
Published 2:50 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a burglary caught on camera in a northeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood.

On Dec. 16, KRDO13 reporter Michael Logerwell investigated two residents who were robbed hours apart.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Colorado Springs neighborhood face burglary shock, offer $1,000 reward for information

One of the residents, Wes Jones, shared the following video with KRDO13 that shows a man in a blue hoodie jumping out of a truck, running into Jones' garage, and stealing a box from the back of his car. Jones chased after the man as his partner-in-crime sped away.

According to court records, 24-year-old Dylan Elvis Hickman was arrested for this burglary, along with a separate burglary where he allegedly stole several items from a U-Haul.

Courtesy: CSPD

According to court records, Hickman has been charged with the following crimes:

  • Second-degree burglary
  • Vehicular eluding
  • Theft x2
  • First-degree criminal trespass
  • Criminal mischief

Abby Smith

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

