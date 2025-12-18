Son of Teller County Sheriff charged with DUI accepts plea deal

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The son of Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, who was charged with a DUI, has accepted a plea deal, according to court records.

Chase Mikesell, who is also a Teller County jail deputy, pleaded guilty to a DUI, dismissing other charges he received, including a possession of a gun charge.

According to the plea deal, Deputy Mikesell will not recieve jail time as long as he doesn't get in trouble for the following year.

KRDO13 has reached out to the sheriff's office regarding the status of Deputy Mikesell's employment and awaits a response.

