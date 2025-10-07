13 Investigates: Son of Teller County Sheriff charged with DUI, hear the dispatch audio

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The son of Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell has been charged with a DUI, according to records. Chase Mikesell, who is also a Teller County jail deputy, was arrested by Colorado State Patrol (CSP) after he allegedly rear-ended a car in Divide on August 3rd, CSP says.

Following his arrest, he was taken to Manitou Springs for a breathalyzer test, where court records show he blew almost twice the legal limit: 0.149 for his BAC test.

In addition to the DUI charge, troopers also allegedly found a gun inside Chase Mikesell's glove box.

13 Investigates has learned that he also faces a charge for possession of that weapon.

According to the sheriff's office, he has not been placed on administrative leave. The sheriff's office says he will continue to work unless he is convicted of a crime.

We are aware the charges alleged against Deputy Mikesell and it is in the initial stage of the court process. We have not received the documents supporting the allegations and he is entitled to due process the same as anyone else. We are tracking this administratively and will respond no differently than we would for any other employee. - Commander Kevin Tedesco, Teller County Sheriff's Office

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office also told 13 Investigates that they "will not be sending an employee photo [of Chase Mikesell]."

The Teller County personnel manual has a policy for hiring relatives. It says that no close family relationship can exist between county employees if one relative would supervise or discipline another. An excerpt from the manual is included below:

E. EMPLOYMENT OF RELATIVES (ANTI-NEPOTISM POLICY): A relative will not automatically be excluded from Teller County employment. However, no close family relationship can exist between County employees if: One relative would have the authority to supervise, appoint, remove, discipline or evaluate the performance of another; or One relative would be responsible for reviewing or auditing the work of another; or Circumstances exist which would place the employees in a situation of an actual or reasonably foreseeable conflict between the county’s interest and their own, or the perception of a conflict of interest. The exclusion from employment should be limited to the job, work area, shop or unit where the reason for exclusion exists. This policy does not bar the person from the whole work force, unless the reason for exclusion applies to the whole work force. If such a relationship occurs or will occur, the employees will be asked to determine which employee shall keep or accept his/her position. If a mutually agreeable solution cannot be reached between the County and the employees the County may require one employee to resign 60 days after the employees become in violation of this policy. For the purposes of the nepotism policy, a relative shall include any immediate family member by blood or marriage (i.e., spouse, child, parent, sibling, grandparent, grandchild and any in-law). A close relationship shall include: guardian, co-resident, and legal dependent. Involved employees who fail to disclose knowledge of any situation or potential situation in conflict with this policy are subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination.

However, the sheriff's office has its own policies outside of the county's. A spokesperson for the office told us they do not have a policy regarding the hiring of relatives. They say, as far as hiring practices go, Teller County Sheriff’s Office employees work for an elected official. The elected official is Sheriff Jason Mikesell, Chase Mikesell's father.

Chase Mikesell is expected to be in court next week for his arraignment, where he is likely to enter a plea. The sheriff's office says that if he is found guilty, then administrative action will be taken.

13 Investigates reached out to Chase Mikesell for comment. He declined.

We also reached out to Sheriff Mikesell, who is running for governor. He did not return our call as of the publication of this article.

