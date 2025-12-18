Pueblo West parents beg for drivers to abide by school bus laws

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - With so many indications to slow down, why do drivers continue to speed up? This is the question parents at multiple bus stops in Pueblo West are asking.

"They're disregarding the stop sign on the bus and the flashing lights. And the kid that's standing in her driveway, they don't even acknowledge it, and they just fly right on by....how would you feel if that was your kid that was trying to get on the bus? Try to put yourself in their shoes," says a concerned parent, Dillon Meserve.

One of the bus stops is right in front of Meserve’s home on West Venturi Drive and South Spaulding Avenue. And he sees drivers speeding past the school bus while children are trying to cross the street over and over and over again.

The same thing is happening at another bus stop just a few miles away.

"This is west McCulloch Boulevard, it's a big loop. The high school gets dropped off right here on this, Camino de los Ranchos. And then you'll still see people pass on the shoulder while people are waiting for their kids," says Michael Hawes, a concerned parent.

This concern is growing so big, Hawes fears for his son’s life.

"He's eight...he's a big boy, right? He wants to walk. I can't even walk down the hill because I'm afraid somebody flying up the street is going to hit him," says Hawes.

We reached out to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office, which says:

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of our children as they travel to and from school. Recently, we have seen several troubling incidents in Pueblo West where motorists failed to stop for school buses displaying flashing red lights and extended stop signs. This behavior is not only illegal—it puts the lives of our students at serious risk. Our deputies conduct routine traffic enforcement missions throughout the county as calls allow, and we make it a priority to focus those missions around schools and school bus routes. When violations are observed, citations will be issued. We continue to remind all drivers to obey traffic laws around schools, school zones, and school buses. Stopping for a school bus is not optional, it is a responsibility every motorist shares in protecting the children of our community. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office will remain vigilant in enforcing these laws and educating the public to ensure that every child arrives at school and home safely.”

