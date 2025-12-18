EPSO K9 Mako receives donated bullet and stab-resistant vest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- K9 Mako from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has officially received a donated new bullet and stab-resistant protective vest.

Courtesy: EPSO Courtesy: EPSO

PREVIOUS REPORTING: EPSO K9 Mako receives body armor donation

EPSO says the new vest is embroidered with a message honoring fallen EPSO K9 Jink, which reads "In memory of Jink-Trusted K9 Protector."

Courtesy: EPSO

K9 Mako is trained in both detection and patrol functions and works to locate narcotics, track suspects, help with building searches, and plays an essential role in keeping the community safe, says EPSO.

The donation came from Felicia Donaldson, owner of The Barkmoor Bakery & Boutique in Colorado Springs, who partnered with Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., according to EPSO.

Courtesy: EPSO

“We’re incredibly grateful to Felicia, Barkmoor Bakery, and the fine people at Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., for their generosity,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “Our K9s are highly trained manpower multipliers and valued members of our Sheriff’s Office family. Their safety matters deeply to us.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.