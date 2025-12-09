Skip to Content
EPSO K9 Mako receives body armor donation

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
today at 5:00 PM
Published 4:59 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) announces that K9 Mako has received a donated bullet and stab-resistant protective vest from a non-profit.

Courtesy: EPSO

Law enforcement says Felicia Donaldson of the Barkmoor Bakery sponsored the vest through the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. 

According to EPSO, the vest contains the embroidered statement “In memory of Jinx – Trusted K9 Protector”.

Abby Smith

