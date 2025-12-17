‘This is a very stupid idea’: Lawyer of Tina Peters addresses citizens threatening to take action

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - It’s been almost a week since President Trump announced a full pardon of Tina Peters' state charges.

Despite ongoing efforts from her legal team, KRDO13 received a letter from her attorney, Peter Tickten, claiming that the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) denied the Pardon.

Now, citizens are threatening to take her out by force, but Tickten is demanding that citizens avoid interfering with her release, stating that Peters is not associated with these claims.

"This is a very stupid idea. She's not going to break the law. She's not going to turn into a fugitive. She's never committed a crime in her life, and she's not going to become a fool now and start committing crimes," says Tickten.

KRDO13 reached out to CDOC about added security or concerns; they have not yet responded.

