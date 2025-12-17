Skip to Content
News

Pueblo Zoo expanding “Electricritters light display

KRDO
By
Published 12:25 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo zoo has rolled out new Electricritters displays this year as it surpasses 150,000 lights across its property.

All the light sculptures, many of them interactive, are built by the Pueblo Community College welding program.

Wednesday night is "adults only" night. It's pretty much the same, but with spiked hot chocolate and 3-D glasses for the lights.

Electricritters is open each night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. through December 28, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas. The zoo closes the gates to new admissions at 8 p.m.

For non-zoo members, it's $9.50 for adults and $7.50 for children on standard admission days. Wednesday's "Adults Only" night is $20 and includes a drink ticket.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.