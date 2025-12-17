Pueblo Zoo expanding “Electricritters light display

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo zoo has rolled out new Electricritters displays this year as it surpasses 150,000 lights across its property.

All the light sculptures, many of them interactive, are built by the Pueblo Community College welding program.

Wednesday night is "adults only" night. It's pretty much the same, but with spiked hot chocolate and 3-D glasses for the lights.

Electricritters is open each night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. through December 28, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas. The zoo closes the gates to new admissions at 8 p.m.

For non-zoo members, it's $9.50 for adults and $7.50 for children on standard admission days. Wednesday's "Adults Only" night is $20 and includes a drink ticket.