‘Miracle drug’ or medical gamble? GLP-1 weight-loss meds linked to thousands of severe side effects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — They’ve been billed as “miracle drugs,” promising weight loss, improved heart health, and better blood sugar control. But as millions of Americans turn to GLP-1 medications, like Ozempic and Wegovy, new data suggests the fast-rising trend may come with risks far more serious — and far more widespread — than once believed.

GLP-1s, short for glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, mimic a natural hormone that helps regulate blood sugar, digestion and appetite. The drugs slow stomach emptying and send signals of fullness to the brain, allowing people to eat less. Originally approved two decades ago to treat Type 2 diabetes, they are now among the most popular weight-loss medications in the U.S.

But a KRDO13 Investigates review of federal adverse event reports reveals troubling spikes in severe complications, including blindness, pancreatitis, and, in rare cases, death.

Adverse cases quadruple

KRDO’s analysis of the FDA’s Adverse Event Reporting System found that adverse case reports for the five most widely used GLP-1 drugs have quadrupled since 2022. Among those reports:

1,085 deaths since 2022

since 2022 681 cases of blindness , nearly half reported this year

, nearly half reported this year 1,285 cases of pancreatitis in 2025 alone, including 29 deaths

It should be noted that the FAERS database shows correlation, not necessarily causation.

A February 2024 study published by the National Library of Medicine found similar risks: among 10,328 GLP-1 users, nearly one in four patients experienced one of the following: gastrointestinal bleeding (15.9%), gastroparesis (5.1%) or pancreatitis (3.4%).

The FDA has also issued warnings against compounded versions of GLP-1 drugs, which were banned in the U.S. as of April 22 due to safety concerns, counterfeit ingredients, and unregulated dosing. At least 10 deaths were linked to compounded Semaglutide last year, according to KFF.

'My stomach just stopped working.’

For Colorado Springs resident Kass Johns, the dangers became personal.

Johns took Ozempic for two years to treat diabetes and says she initially felt thrilled by the results.

“I lost 21 pounds in 12 weeks,” she said. “Suddenly, my jeans weren’t right anymore.”

But then she developed gastroparesis, a condition in which the stomach’s muscles stop properly moving food.

“I eat the equivalent of maybe one sandwich,” Johns said. “That’s pretty much all my stomach can handle.”

Her list of foods she can no longer eat is extensive. She has lived with gastroparesis for a year and now takes non-GLP-1 medications to manage her diabetes.

At first, she says, she received little guidance.

“I kind of panicked, because he didn’t give me information about, ‘You have gastroparesis, here’s where you need to go,’” she said. “He just kind of went, ‘Here’ and 'See you.' And I was like, 'Hello, McFly,-- What’s going on?”

Still, Johns doesn’t regret taking the medication.

“No,” she said. “It did me good in the long run because it made me aware of what I was eating.”

Her advice for others: “Do your research. It’s all so new. Don’t be surprised what could happen. I was willing to take the risk. Eat better. Exercise. Analyze yourself better — what you’re eating and how you’re treating your body.”

The rise of ‘Ozempic face’

While some side effects are severe, others are cosmetic and increasingly common.

Colorado Springs plastic surgeon Dr. John Burroughs says he has seen a surge of patients dealing with the rapid weight loss phenomenon now known as “Ozempic face.”

“Sunken temples. Deeper wrinkles. Jowls. Hollows. Flattened areas of the face. Sagging neck skin,” Burroughs said. “It happens because of the rapid weight loss. There’s not the fat to support anymore, and then the skin sags.”

Burroughs estimates that 10 to 15 percent of his patients now come in solely for GLP-1-related facial changes. Some undergo injectables, fat grafts or surgical lifts — procedures that can cost anywhere from several thousand dollars to as much as $20,000 to $40,000, and up to $200,000 in markets like Beverly Hills or Manhattan.

Examples of 'Ozempic Face' before and after via Dr. John Burroughs, plastic surgeon in Colorado Springs.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot more people coming through,” Burroughs said. “And nutrition is so important. They need higher protein intake as they’re losing the weight because you can also lose some muscle with this.”

Experts: GLP-1s are life-changing... if used correctly

Despite the risks, many specialists say the medications remain groundbreaking when used safely and under proper medical guidance.

Dr. David Lau, an endocrinologist and founder of Obesity Canada, has spent his career studying obesity and GLP-1 therapies. He says the medications are “game changers” for people with chronic obesity and related health complications, but they aren’t meant for quick cosmetic weight loss.

“This class of medication has to be properly prescribed and counseled by physicians who are familiar with the use of this class,” Lau said. “It’s not for use by the public.”

Lau says starting with small doses, and increasing slowly, is critical.

“People who are not aware of these potential side effects tend to ramp up the dose very quickly. That’s where they develop the side effects,” he said.

He also warns that the drugs are not a temporary fix.

“If people stop taking GLP-1 receptor agonist medications, the weight will gradually come back,” he said. “This is not a magic bullet. Obesity is a long, chronic, relapsing disease.”

GLP-1s, he adds, can “rewire the brain circuitry” affecting hunger, food preferences and activity levels.

“People start eating differently,” Lau said. “They become more physically active as they lose weight.”

Popularity continues to surge

According to a recent Gallup poll, GLP-1 use among adults seeking weight loss has more than doubled, rising from 5.8 percent in 2024 to 12.4 percent in 2025. The U.S. adult obesity rate has fallen nearly three percent over the last three years — a reduction of 7.6 million people — with researchers citing GLP-1 use as the primary factor.

But access remains a challenge: brand-name drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound can cost $1,200 to $1,400 per month, and insurance coverage for weight-loss use is rare. Even manufacturer pricing — typically $400 to $650 a month — remains far higher than in Europe, where monthly doses cost around $100.

Novo Nordisk responds

In a statement to KRDO, Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, said patient safety “is a top priority.”

“Semaglutide has been extensively examined in robust clinical development programs, large real-world-evidence studies and has cumulatively over 37 million patient years of exposure. Semaglutide’s efficacy and safety have been extensively demonstrated in people with type 2 diabetes and obesity/overweight with robust evidence for improving health outcomes," said a company spokesperson.

The company said it continues to monitor safety and “work closely with regulators to ensure continued compliance.”

According to our partners at 9News, Ozempic alone is facing nearly 2,000 lawsuits totaling $2 billion. In fact, several law firms are specifically seeking potential plaintiffs for class action lawsuits seeking damages due to severe side effects from GLP-1s.

WHO issues new GLP-1 guidance

The World Health Organization issued new guidance for GLP-1s just this month, recommending long-term, continuous use when clinically appropriate for drugs like semaglutide (Wegovy), liraglutide (Saxenda) and tirzepatide (Zepbound). The recommendations were published in JAMA.

The recommendations also emphasize that GLP-1s are not a lone solution to cure obesity, noting that it is a chronic disease that needs lifelong care and also needs to be combined with a structured program surrounded by healthy eating, exercise, and counseling.

The WHO is also urging countries to build fair and affordable pathways for patients to be able to receive GLP-1 treatment.

Bottom line: A powerful tool with powerful risks

As GLP-1 use climbs and new research emerges, doctors and patients agree on one thing: the drugs work, but they aren’t simple.

GLP-1s may be the “wonder drug” of the decade — a breakthrough for some, a life-altering gamble for others. For anyone considering taking them, the message is clear: find a knowledgeable doctor, start slow, and know the risks before you begin.

