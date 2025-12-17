CSPD seeks help in identifying person of interest in arson investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in identifying a person of interest related to an arson investigation for the structure fire at 3170 North Century Street on Dec. 13.

CSPD says the person in the photo below was seen walking in the area of the fire after it began, and law enforcement believes he may have information related to the investigation.

Courtesy: CSFD

Colorado Springs Fire Department says they were called to the fire at Beacon Building Products, around 2:40 p.m., where they found a large pile of styrofoam and construction material burning outside. The fire department says the fire was knocked down in about 45 minutes, and they prevented it from spreading to nearby businesses.

Law enforcement asks that if you know the person in the photo, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

