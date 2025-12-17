Skip to Content
News

CSPD seeks help in identifying person of interest in arson investigation

CSPD/CSFD
By
Updated
today at 4:04 PM
Published 4:01 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in identifying a person of interest related to an arson investigation for the structure fire at 3170 North Century Street on Dec. 13.

CSPD says the person in the photo below was seen walking in the area of the fire after it began, and law enforcement believes he may have information related to the investigation.

Image
Courtesy: CSFD

Colorado Springs Fire Department says they were called to the fire at Beacon Building Products, around 2:40 p.m., where they found a large pile of styrofoam and construction material burning outside. The fire department says the fire was knocked down in about 45 minutes, and they prevented it from spreading to nearby businesses.

Law enforcement asks that if you know the person in the photo, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.