Officials believe weekend fire at Beacon Building Products was intentionally set

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A two-alarm fire was the biggest story in Colorado Springs over the weekend as black smoke billowed over the city. While the flames engulfed the property of a local business, photos and videos began to flow into our inbox from viewers across Southern Colorado.

But on Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) released a new development: They believe the fire was intentionally set.

CSFD was called out to the fire, located at Beacon Building Products, around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. A CSFD spokesperson says that when they arrived, they found a large pile of styrofoam and construction material burning outside. The fire department says the fire was knocked down in about 45 minutes, and they were able to prevent it from spreading to nearby businesses.

Now, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Regional Explosives Unit has been called in to investigate, the fire department says. The unit works with the fire department to "investigate any fire that appears to be criminal in nature," according to a spokesperson.

Officials have not publicly released further details on a potential suspect or motive, but CSPD says its team is pursuing leads.

