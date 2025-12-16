Lewis Palmer School District 38 to reopen after investigating potential threat

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lewis Palmer School District 38 (D38) will reopen on Dec. 17 after closing due to receiving information from law enforcement of a potential threat involving schools in the Monument area.

The district was closed for an active investigation, which officials now confirm was prompted by a community member's statement about a threat to Monument-area schools on Dec. 16.

Officials say that because the threat included a date, the district decided to close all D38 schools as a precaution.

D38 says law enforcement has confirmed that there is "no credible threat or elevated risk beyond Tuesday, Dec. 16."

According to D38, the community can expect a higher police presence in the area for the rest of the week.

The districts say the following daily safety protocols will remain:

Secure points of entry on all our campuses

Presence of armed school resource officers

Secure visitor check-in systems and ID requirements

Ongoing, extensive collaboration with local law enforcement

Anonymous reporting tools such as Safe2Tell

Security cameras and locked doors on all campuses

