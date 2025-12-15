Lewis Palmer School District 38 closes due to potential threat

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Lewis Palmer School District 38 announced it will be closed on Dec. 16 after receiving information from law enforcement of a potential threat involving schools in the Monument area.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says it received information on this threat, but the details did not identify a specific school within D38.

EPSO says this is an active investigation and that they are reviewing all information, including the credibility of the threat. Law enforcement says they have done "multiple interviews and investigative actions consistent with the information provided."

D38 sent the following letter to families and staff:

“The safety of our children, teachers, and staff must never be taken for granted. School safety is an all-hands-on-deck responsibility requiring coordination, awareness, and accountability from everyone involved,” Sheriff Roybal said. “When individuals choose to make threats—whether real or false—they undermine trust, create fear, and disrupt our community.”

EPSO encourages community members to remain alert and report suspicious activity to local law enforcement or through Safe2Tell at safe2tell.org or 877-542-7233.

Details at this time are limited. This article may be updated.

