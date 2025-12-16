KRDO13 medical expert weighs in on energy drink dangers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In workplaces across the country, energy drinks are not uncommon. Still, a recent report out of the United Kingdom is shedding a bit of light on the dangers of those caffeinated cans after a seemingly healthy man suffered a stroke caused by the drinks.

KRDO13 medical expert Dr. Neha Sharma takes a closer look at the dangers of caffeinated drinks.

Below are the questions we asked Dr. Sharma and her answers:

Could you tell us about some of the overall health impacts of drinking too much caffeine?

"So moderate caffeine consumption can boost alertness, as you guys mentioned, but too much can cause jitteriness, anxiety, digestion issues, rapid heart rate. And sleep problems, and over time, excessive intake can worsen insomnia. It can increase blood pressure, and it can also trigger heart rhythm issues in sensitive individuals, and it can lead to dependence with withdrawal symptoms like fatigue and headache."

Is the cocktail of ingredients in an energy drink more dangerous than a typical caffeinated drink like coffee or tea?

"Yes, oftentimes...that's because these energy drinks combine high doses of caffeine with stimulants like taurine, ginseng, guarana, and they can amplify the caffeine effect, and the combination can cause blood pressure spikes. It can worsen palpitations and dehydration, and in some rarely...in some people it can cause some serious cardiac issues, especially if the dose is too high, consumed too quickly, or mixed with alcohol."

What is the recommendation for daily caffeine consumption?

"The recommended dose is 400 mg of caffeine or less. That amounts to about 2 to 4 cups of coffee...For pregnant individuals, it's 200 mg or less. But, you know, it's also individualized, so if you're feeling jittery after 3, that's your sign."

If you have questions for Dr. Sharma, email them to healthycolorado@KRDO.com.

You can watch the full discussion with Dr. Sharma above.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.