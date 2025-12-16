Hanover School District 28 to close early due to high wind warning

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hanover School District 28 will close at 12 p.m. on Dec. 17 due to a high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The school district sent the following message:

Dear Parents and Guardians, Due to a high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service for tomorrow, December 17, 2025, school will dismiss two hours earlier than originally scheduled. New dismissal time: 12:00 p.m. (Original early release was scheduled for 2:00 p.m.) Impact: Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel is expected to be difficult. The high wind warning is in effect from 2:00 p.m. Wed, to 3:00 a.m. ​Thurs. Please make arrangements for pickup or early arrival home accordingly. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Hanover School District 28

With high winds expected across Southern Colorado, click here for tips on how to prevent a mishap.

