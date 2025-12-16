With high winds expected in Southern Colorado, here’s what you can do to prevent a mishap

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, many portions of Southern Colorado will be under a High Wind Warning with strong gusts expected, especially in higher elevation or otherwise exposed areas.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to secure items on their property, repair any loose siding, and trim trees if possible.

The sheriff's office also encourages people to have an emergency kit on hand in the event of a power outage.

Additionally, if you see downed power lines, you should stay away and call 911.

Black Hills Energy says they are actively monitoring the winds. A spokesperson said they do not expect to initiate an Emergency Public Safety Power Shutoff, though things could change based on conditions.

To stay up to date, the energy company asks that you sign up for alerts by clicking here.

Up north along the Front Range, officials with Xcel Energy are warning that they may have to shut down power for customers, our partners at 9News report. Customers in Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld counties could be affected.

Xcel says it hopes that preemptive shutoffs can prevent a wildfire. In September, Xcel and other companies said they would pay $640 million to settle claims over the Marshall Fire. It came a day before a trial over whether the company's power lines ignited a second blaze about an hour after the Marshall Fire erupted on Dec. 30, 2021, which is something the company disputes, our partners at 9News report.

