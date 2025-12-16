Colorado opens North America’s largest wildlife overpass

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The I-25 Greenland Wildlife overpass near Lakspurr is officially open, spanning over six lanes of interstate traffic and connecting 39,000 acres of habitat.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the new overpass is the largest wildlife overpass in North America.

Courtesy: CDOT

“Colorado is leading the way in reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions, and improving safety for both our motorists and wildlife. The I-25 Greenland wildlife overpass is a momentous feat, in our continued work to expand safe transportation options for both humans and wildlife, protecting critical habitat, and our amazing outdoor spaces for generations to come,” said Governor Polis.

CDOT says the Greenland overpass was designed to specifically provide a safe passage for elk and pronghorns who prefer a wide-open overpass structure.

Photo from CDOT highlights vegetation being added to the soil, which covers the surface of the overpass.

“The I-25 Greenland wildlife overpass is critical to the safety of both wildlife and motorists,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “The overpass is an essential component of the wildlife crossing system in this area, which is expected to reduce wildlife-vehicle crashes by 90%.”

The overpass is a part of the wildlife crossing system of underpasses and fencing in the I-25 South Gap project, which focused on improving the safety of 18 miles of I-25 from Castle Rock to Monument.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.