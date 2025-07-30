Colorado soon to be home of the world’s largest wildlife overpass

MONUMENT, Colo (KRDO)- Colorado's Department of Transportation (CDOT) is building what is expected to be the world’s largest wildlife overpass spanning six lanes of I-25 near Greenland.

The 200‑foot‑wide and 209‑foot‑long bridge will connect 39,000 acres of habitat on either side of I-25, costing an expected $15 million, says CDOT.

According to officials, the structure is being built for big game animals such as elk, mule deer and pronghorn.

“We're trying to make this as natural as possible. We want the animals to use it, large and small, to feel like they're at home...they're going to walk across this thing like they own it. They're going to walk across this thing like it's always been here,” said Chuck Attardo, I-25 South Corridor Environmental Project Manager.

CDOT estimates the overpass will cut wildlife vehicle collisions by up to 90%. Right now, that corridor averages one collision per day during peak migration seasons, says officials.

Some locals are eager to see this overpass go up.

“You know, Colorado is really innovative when it comes to leading the way in new environmental projects and taking care of our wildlife and, in turn, our drivers,” said Zach Palmer from Colorado Springs.

Officials say this is the final piece in the I-25 south gap wildlife crossing system connecting land, preventing thousands of wildlife crashes and allowing nature to thrive over one of the busiest roads in Colorado.

CDOT says during the project, drivers will have to deal with lane closures and slower speeds through the end of the year.

