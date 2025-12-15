Skip to Content
Teens can build their very own “miniture library” for free with PPLD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As part of the Pikes Peak Library District's standard programming, instructors will teach teens how to create their own miniature bookshelf model for free.

The class is called "Build your own Miniature Library." The final two are at the Ruth Holley Library Meeting Room on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and on December 30th at the Fountain Library Meeting Room from 2-3 p.m.

A miniature bookshelf is a replica storage space of your favorite page turners. The library provides all the crafting materials, including miniature-bound books to add to your shelf. It can be used like the National Parks passport books. Each time you complete a book, you add a miniature version to your bookshelf.

Free registration is required for both dates. Registration for the Fountain Library date opens December 20. You can register for Wednesday's event here.

