Flu season in Southern Colorado by the numbers. What is the risk?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado elementary school-aged child was the first influenza death of the year in the United States.

"We offer our condolences to the family and are deeply saddened by this tragic loss," Hope Shuler, CDPHE spokesperson, told our Denver news partners 9News.

Shuler added, across the state, hospitalizations for the flu are four times higher than they were last year, but still fall short of the 2022 number of hospitalizations.

Blue: COVID-19, Green: RSV, Purple: Influenza. You can see the full chart and numbers here.

This chart from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows just the 2025 respiratory illness season. The past week saw a sharp increase in hospitalizations for influenza. That high point marks 241 people sent to the hospital, or 4.10 per 100,000 for the week ending on December 6. Since October 1, there have been 728 flu hospitalizations.

What about El Paso County?

Chart from El Paso County Public Health.

El Paso County is also seeing a recent uptick in flu cases to kick off December, according to the public health department. In the first week of December, the health department tracked 21 cases of influenza, continuing a steady increase in cases that started on November 15 with only three cases.