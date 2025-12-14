Wreaths Across America honoring Southern Colorado Veterans during the holidays

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A tradition to honor our fallen soldiers is underway across the nation.

This weekend, volunteers for Wreaths Across America spent the morning laying down wreaths at the headstones of our nation's veterans at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

The act is about much more than holiday decorations. It's an opportunity to recognize each headstone as a person, a soldier, and a hero to our nation.

"When you have a wreath, you walk up to the headstone, and you say the person's name because that's one of the things about when someone passes, or someone dies, right? Their names are never spoken again, and so that's one way to honor who that person is, whether you know that person or not," said a volunteer

Wreaths Across America started in 1992. The organization depends on volunteers and donations to make sure every headstone gets a wreath.

On Saturday, organizers say around 2,000 people came out in support of our fallen heroes.