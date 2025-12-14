“We are bringing light into the world”: local rabbi leans into faith after mass shooting in Australia

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As Jewish communities around the world mark the first day of Hanukkah, a celebration of faith and dedication, one local rabbi is leaning into joy, even in the wake of tragedy.

On Sunday, Rabbi Jay Sherwood led a community candle lighting ceremony to welcome the festival of Hanukkah.

He says he refuses to let the meaning of the holiday be minimized, but instead is harnessing its power to get through the mass shooting that occurred on Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia.

"The miracle of Hanukkah really is the miracle of light that we live in dark times. And when we live in dark times, we have the opportunity to bring light into the world," says Rabbi Sherwood.

The community gathered to eat traditional foods like jelly donuts and fill the room with music.

"That's what the Hanukkah miracle is, that the Jewish people have survived over centuries and over millennia, to be able to take the light of the torah and bring it into the world," says Rabbi Sherwood.

However, this year's holiday celebration was a little different than those in years past.

"We had a horrible terrorist attack in Australia on a celebration of the light of Hanukkah. Last I heard, there were 15 or 16 who had died. There are several more who are still in critical condition. We don't know what's going to happen with them over the next few days. We pray for their recovery," says Rabbi Sherwood.

The Rabbi says, nevertheless, joy will not be taken away from the holiday.

"In fact, we are going to try to bring more joy into the holiday so that we can bring more light," says Rabbi Sherwood.

For the next eight nights, a candle will be lit, which the Rabbi tells us is symbolic of more miracles.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.