Skip to Content
News

First large-scale Colorado Springs Christkindlmarket opens in Bancroft Park

KRDO
By
today at 6:03 AM
Published 6:00 AM

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colorado (KRDO) - After a quarter century in Denver, the popular German Christmas market has finally made its way down to southern Colorado.

Like traditional Christkindlmarkets, vendors set up shop in small wooden huts selling crafts and German-style foods imported from overseas.

The Bancroft Park Christkindlmarket features 10 vendors, twinkling lights and an "Alpenhütte" with alcohol and a stage for nightly entertainment.

Thursday was the market's soft opening. It will remain open through this Sunday, and then again December 18 through the 23 (Thursday to Sunday) from 12-8 p.m. each day. There is no entry fee.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.