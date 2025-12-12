First large-scale Colorado Springs Christkindlmarket opens in Bancroft Park

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colorado (KRDO) - After a quarter century in Denver, the popular German Christmas market has finally made its way down to southern Colorado.

Like traditional Christkindlmarkets, vendors set up shop in small wooden huts selling crafts and German-style foods imported from overseas.

The Bancroft Park Christkindlmarket features 10 vendors, twinkling lights and an "Alpenhütte" with alcohol and a stage for nightly entertainment.

Thursday was the market's soft opening. It will remain open through this Sunday, and then again December 18 through the 23 (Thursday to Sunday) from 12-8 p.m. each day. There is no entry fee.