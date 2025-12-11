More than 770 flights delayed at DIA amid high winds

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 770 flights have been delayed at DIA as of 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to Flight Aware.

The delays come as winds sweep through the area; 774 flights have been delayed, and three have been canceled.

Our partners at 9News report that DIA is under a ground delay due to wind conditions, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The wind was not localized to the Denver area, with gusts hitting Southern Colorado as well. In Colorado Springs, Flight Aware data shows that as of publication, there were 16 delays at COS on Thursday but no cancellations.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.