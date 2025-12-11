Tracking a warmer and windier Thursday

Today will be the warmest day of the work week. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 40s to 50s. It will be windy with gust up to 30 mph possible. Our skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. The Eastern Plains and High County will have mostly sunny skies.

Tonight we will have lows in the upper 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and out East. Mountain towns will have their lows ranging from the single digits to the 20s. Our skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Temperatures cool down for the end of the work week but it will still be above normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s for majority of Southern Colorado with some hometowns in the High Country having their highs in the 40s.

The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for the start of the weekend. We will have highs in the 60s along the Front Range and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country will continue to have highs in the 40s to 50s.

To finish out the weekend highs will fall slightly into the 50s to 60s with hometowns in the mountains continuing to have highs in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will remain dry this weekend with sunshine.

Warm temperatures and dry skies will continue for the start of the work week. The 50s to 60s for the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains and 40s to 50s for the High Country will continue through the first half of the work week.