Veterinarian provides free vet care through mobile non-profit clinic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Twice a month, Dr. Lisa Thompson loads up her 20-year-old "vet truck," drives 50 miles to Colorado Springs, and donates her time, supplies, and expertise to pet owners and their animals.

She is true to her Non-profit's slogan, "Every Pet needs a Vet." It's why she founded The Pet Cross six years ago.

That's when Thompson and her husband flew to Texas and bought her mobile vet clinic. She drove it back the same day and went to work helping pet owners who can't afford to take care of their animals. Now, she needs a little help.

Thompson said she provides most of the medical supplies out of her own pocket but relies on donations for pet food, collars and other pet clothing that she gives away.

She said her appointments started booking up 10 weeks in advance, so she had to move to walk-ins only. She said she needs more volunteers and donations to keep up with the increasing lines.

Thompson hosts her last two clinics of the year today and on Dec. 31 in front of the Marian House food pantry off of W Bijou. In 2026, she is moving her clinic to America the Beautiful Park. Barring holiday or weather conflicts, she drives down the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.