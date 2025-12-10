Skip to Content
District attorney announces officer-involved shooting is justified

CSPD
Published 7:42 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, the DA completed its review of the officer-involved shooting, which resulted in the death of 26-year-old Alex Martinez-Sarmiento.

The 4th judicial district attorney's office concluded that the use of deadly physical force by Colorado Springs police officer Connor Wallick was justified.

Previous coverage: Police release body cam footage of July 5th fatal officer-involved shooting in downtown

Now, the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression organization will be picketing tomorrow with the family of Martinez-Sarmiento to voice concerns.

The picket is scheduled for tomorrow at 8 a.m. in front of the 4th judicial district office.

Marina Garcia

