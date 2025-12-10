Conflict of interest allegations fly at Pueblo D70 board meeting; Board member resigns

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fiery meeting for Pueblo District 70 led to a board member abruptly announcing her resignation and storming out of the room on Tuesday night.

"I'm done. I'm out of here," said Director District One Anne Ochs before grabbing her belongings and walking out.

The cards fell after public comment, where a community member accused Ochs of a major conflict of interest.

Back in June, the Pueblo District 70 Board of Education voted to approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Education Reenvisioned Board of Cooperative Educational Services (“ERBOCES”). Essentially, the vote expressed permission for ERBOCES to operate its school, Riverstone Academy, within D70 boundaries.

On Tuesday, members of the public accused Ochs of having a financial conflict of interest; they claimed she had accepted a paid position with ERBOCES weeks before voting on the MOU as a board member.

"Not only did Ms. Ochs not recuse herself from voting on a matter involving her new employer, she also never disclosed any conflict of interest," said the community member Hannah McDowell.

Ochs briefly responded to these allegations, saying that she had not started the job with ERBOCES until July 1, a week after voting on the MOU. She also claimed that she "didn't even know about Riverstone being one of the programs."

It should be noted that the MOU that Ochs voted on directly names both her employer, ERBOCES, and Riverstone Academy.

"You know what, you're getting your wish come true because I was planning on resigning anyway. Thank you," said Ochs.

A spokesperson with D70 confirmed to KRDO13 that the district has received an official resignation from Ochs.

"We respect her decision and are taking the necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition. We remain focused on our responsibility to serve our students, staff and community. As this transition moves forward, District 70 will continue to operate transparently and in accordance with state law and board policy," said the spokesperson.

KRDO13 reached out to ERBOCES to confirm when Ochs was offered a job. We are waiting to hear back.

An ongoing saga

The developments at Tuesday's meeting are part of a growing story about Riverstone Academy, run by ERBOCES, which has sparked headlines as it's touted as Colorado's first religious public school.

READ MORE: Concerns arise over Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’, Riverstone Academy

"Our unique program blends strong academics with classical values, hands-on trade-based learning, and a Christian foundation to help students grow in both knowledge and character," reads an excerpt from ERBOCES' website.

Its self-designation has raised questions from people across the state about funding sources. Back in October, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) sent a letter to ERBOCES. The CDE said that it did not believe that Riverstone Academy would be meeting the same requirements as other schools. CDE said that if it were the case, students from Riverstone could not be included in D70's headcount used for funding requests.